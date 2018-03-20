Pennsylvania man accused of acquiring customer’s pictures without permission

[Editor's Note: New information from the police indicates that Rennie was an employee of a marketing firm contracted by Tinny's Auto Outlet, not an employee of the business itself. The article has been updated to include that information.]

FARMINGTON - A Pennsylvania man was arrested today, after police say he took photographs off a customer's phone without permission as the woman was purchasing a vehicle.

According to information released by the Farmington Police Department, Kevin Rennie, 32 of Philadelphia, Penn., was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal invasion of computer privacy, a Class C felony.

FPD Officer Jacob Richards began investigating the alleged incident Monday, after speaking with a customer of Tinny's Auto Outlet. The customer told police that she had worked with Rennie, an employee of an out-of-state marketing firm contracted by Tinny's, to purchase a vehicle. The name of the marketing firm was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

During the transaction, police allege, Rennie acquired the customers phone. He then reportedly proceeded to send himself nude photographs of the customer without her permission.

Rennie was arrested by Richards today and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Bail was initially set at $10,000, pending Rennie's initial appearance in court.

Tinny's has severed all ties with the marketing firm that employed Rennie, FPD Deputy Chief Shane Cote said Tuesday. Rennie has been ordered not to return to Tinny's property.