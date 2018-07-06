Pennsylvania man indicted for allegedly stealing pictures

FARMINGTON - A Pennsylvania man was indicted by the Franklin County grand jury last week, accused of stealing photographs off a woman's phone as she was attempting to purchase a vehicle.

Kevin Rennie, 32, Philadelphia was indicted on one count of aggravated criminal invasion of computer privacy, a Class C felony. Rennie was originally arrested back in March after a Farmington Police Department investigation.

Rennie was contracted by an out-of-state marketing firm that had been hired by Tinny's Auto Outlet for a promotional event. A customer came in to the dealership to purchase a vehicle and interacted with Rennie. During the transaction, police allege, Rennie acquired the customers phone. He then reportedly used it to send himself nude photographs of the customer without her permission.

Rennie later reportedly admitted to police that he had gone into the woman's phone and sent the photos.

Tinny's Auto Outlet proceeded to sever all ties with the marketing firm.

Also indicted by the Franklin County grand jury (and not previously reported on) was:

Ruben Arangure, 55 of Strong, was indicted on two counts of stealing drugs, both Class C felonies.

Scotty Couture, 29 of Jay, was indicted on one count of domestic violence stalking, a Class C felony, as well as three misdemeanors: harassment by telephone or electronic communication device and two counts of violating the conditions of release.

Craig Cowper, 39 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking, a Class C felony, as well as three misdemeanors: burglary of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension and violating the conditions of release.

Jeremy Doughty, 21 of Jay, was indicted on one count of burglary, a Class B felony.

Nicole Gormley, 25 of Winslow, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Robert Higgins, Jr., 42 of Carrabassett Valley, was indicted on one count of criminal operating under the influence, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Tristan Splint, 40 of Brunswick, was indicted on one count of criminal operating under the influence, a Class C felony.

Jason Velez, 39 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of domestic violence assault, a Class C felony.