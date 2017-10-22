With fall settling in, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Perfect place, perfect time for this photo. (Audrey Brown)
Brilliance before the fall. (Jane Naliboff)
Spinning star trails. (JaneNaliboff)
View in Wilton. (Heidi Smith/Starks)
West Road view of Long Pond in Belgrade Lakes. (Jane Naliboff)
Ready to pick. There are so many wild apple trees loaded with bright red apples. (Jane Knox)
And so, summer continues. (Gil Riley)
Yearly Vienna Mill Pond barn portrait. (Jane Naliboff)
Barred Owl in western Massachusetts. (Tom Oliver)
Not a sound could one hear, but its color was ever so loud. Northern Cardinal, Wilton. ( Jim Knox )
Lovely doe who needs to leave my back yard and go and hide! (Jane Knox)
Fall walk. (Jane Naliboff)
Looking down at Flagstaff Lake with Sugarloaf in the far right. (Matt Rungi)
Crooked River in Waterford. (Tina Penley)
Painted Turtle at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Androscoggin River in Canton. (Tina Penley)
Corn maze photo. (Darlene Power)
The Dead River looking up toward Long Falls. (Matt Rungi)
Magnificent plane ride to sugarloaf yesterday. (Darlene Power)
Some late fall colors on Wilson Lake. ( Jim Knox)
Falling Star. (Jane Naliboff)
I took this picture at noon. Notice how low the sun is. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin:New Sharon)
Whistle Stop Trail, Jay. (Tina Penley)
Wilton Farm. (Heidi Smith:Starks)
Milkweed pod ready to release seeds. (Tom Oliver)
Red-bellied Woodpecker in western Massachusetts. (Tom Oliver)
McGurdy Stream, Vienna. (Jane Naliboff)
Beaver Bog on Route 42. (Heidi Smith:Starks)
Sulphur butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
The roots have character at Flintwoods. (Heidi Smith:Starks)
The flight of some Mallard Ducks on a fall day. ( Jim Knox )
Loon Lake Road leads down to a very blue lake. (Jane Knox)
Together. (Earl Williams)
Route 156. (Heidi Smith:Starks)
(Scott Landry)
A Great Blue Heron on Wilson Lake. ( Jim Knox )
Darlene Power's aerials were a new twist and nice!
Once again many beautiful pictures. I'm a favor of birds & animals but this time my favorite is the one from Scott Landry. Thank you for everyone you all really do a wonderful job.