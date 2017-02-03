Permit approved for shooting range expansion

WILTON - The Wilton Fish & Game Club received a permit to surround a shooting range with earthen berms Thursday evening, following a public hearing at which several residents complained about the noise.

WF&G, a non-profit club located on Route 2 in Wilton, intends to use Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and federal grant money, augmented by funds raised by the club, to construct an outdoor shooting range on its property. The range, 144 feet in width by 190 feet in length, would be surrounded by three earthen berms approximately 12 feet in height. The horseshoe arrangement of the berms, according to club members, is designed to make shooting at the small caliber range more safe.

In its current iteration, the project is more than two years in the making. The club was able to secure a Maine Department of Environmental Protection permit last year, relating to the moving of earth in the vicinity of a vernal pool. The club was seeking a permit from the Planning Board to move ahead with the moving of earth around the range.

Following a Jan. 5 meeting on the issue, which saw significant turnout, the board held Thursday's meeting at the Academy Hill School cafeteria. More than 60 people attended the hearing, which lasted approximately an hour and 20 minutes.

Many of those addressing the board spoke to the issue of noise, which they said made it difficult to enjoy their own properties.

"It's terrible," resident Betty Shibles told the board. "You can't do anything if they're shooting."

Concerns about the noise and the regulation of the club's hours of operations formed the central point of most of the speakers' arguments against expansion permit. While club members pointed out that they maintained hours of operation, cameras and a gate locked by a keypad mechanism, other residents said that people were still able to enter the range after-hours and shoot.

Club President Phillip Maurais said that not all gunshots heard in the region were originating at the range. In addition to people shooting on their own property, some use gravel pits and other areas to target shoot. The Board of Selectmen recently took complaints about people shooting appliances and exploding targets in a privately-owned pit. That situation was rectified by alerting the out-of-state property owner, who was unaware of the activity.

"Our range becomes a giant target because it's labeled a shooting range," Maurais said.

Club members recommended that those hearing gunshots from the range off its posted hours contact the police. Some residents balked at this, calling it a club issue rather than one for the police force.

"I shouldn't have to call the police department to babysit Wilton Fish & Game," resident Patty Woods said.

Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, who was in attendance, said that residents should call the police.

Some residents called for the permit to be cancelled or delayed, in favor of having the club improve its soundproofing. Others, however, noted that the Planning Board was only considering a permit to allow for the expansion, not the issue of sound or range regulation. The berms, they said, would improve safety, not contribute to extra noise.

"This is not going to increase the amount of noise echoing off the lake," Russell Black, a WF&G member said. "This [project] is a win-win for Wilton."

Planning Board members noted that they had no control over the regulation of sound coming out of the range. In addition to being an issue that lay beyond the scope of the permit, state law actually prohibits noise ordinances from limiting shooting activity at ranges that were in existence prior to the creation of the ordinance. The WF&G range has been in existence since the 1930s.

"We can't use that [the noise] as a reason to say 'no'," Planning Board Member Angela Werner said.

Following the conclusion of the public hearing, the board voted unanimously to grant the club a permit. That motion included, among other notes about the project, that the board "strongly suggest[ed]" that the club consider addressing the issues raised at the public hearing.

Meeting with Shibles and other residents to describe the project with the assistance of a map, Maurais said he would look into whether a sound wall of some kind could be effective. Shibles thanked the club president for his consideration.