Peru woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to traffic heroin

FARMINGTON - A Peru woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in Franklin County Superior Court Wednesday. The arranged plea is expected to include a two-year prison sentence when she appears for a hearing next month in Androscoggin County.

Lauren Leonard, 25 of Peru, pleaded guilty to the Class B felony in relation to an attempt to bring nearly 200 small bags of heroin into the state. Her co-defendant, Logan White, previously pleaded guilty to illegal importation of schedule drugs and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

According to Assistant Attorney General David Fisher, police became aware that White was trafficking in heroin and utilized a confidential informant to purchase three grams of heroin at three controlled buys in Farmington in the spring of 2016. That informant eventually learned via a text message from White that Leonard, White's then-girlfriend, would be leaving the state to acquire more heroin.

Leonard switched cars with another individual and left for Connecticut, returning on April 26, 2016. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant on the blue 2003 Volkswagen Jetta, after Leonard returned to the state and was stopped after pulling into an Auburn gas station. Eight bags of heroin were discovered on her person and another ten bundles of 18 bags apiece were discovered in the vehicle.

Leonard was cooperative with law enforcement, Fisher said, admitting that the heroin was to be sold by she and White.

The arranged plea is expected to include a six-year prison sentence, all but two years suspended, followed by two years of probation. That will run concurrent with a six-year prison sentence, with a two year cap on the non-suspended portion, that is expected to be handed down to Leonard in Androscoggin County. Both sentencing proceedings will be handled in Androscoggin County in October.

Upon being asked by Justice Bruce Mallonee about how a 25-year-old with no record ended up trafficking in heroin, Fisher said that it appeared that White had a "strong influence" on Leonard; White had been previously convicted of trafficking in 2013. Substance abuse had also played a role, Fisher said, following a commonly observed pattern in which an individual uses heroin and then begins trafficking to pay for the drug.

White was previously sentenced to 29 months on a partially-suspended, eight-year sentence that will run after he finishes serving the four-plus years remaining on a sentence stemming from the 2013 conviction out of Oxford County. The trafficking conviction resulted in his suspended sentence in being imposed.