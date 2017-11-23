Petting zoo provides student stress break

FARMINGTON - Passersby near the University of Maine at Farmington campus might have spotted some unusual guests Monday, with miniature goats, donkeys, reindeer and other animals grazing off the green or the cups of feed in students' hands.

The Association for Campus Entertainment put together the event, which brought Pony Xpress' animals to campus just before Thanksgiving break. ACE, a student-led events planning club, arranged for the petting zoo as a fun activity and possible stress break for UMF students.

ACE also organizes events such as dollar movie night, spring fling and the Halloween dance, as well as bringing comedians, musicians and other performers to campus.