Phillips Fire Department offers free smoke detectors

PHILLIPS - The Phillips Fire Department is offering to install free smoke detectors inside the homes of Phillips, Avon and Madrid residents next Saturday.

The department has partnered with the American Red Cross to provide smoke detectors for participating residents. Those interested in taking advantage of the program should call either the Avon or Phillips town offices and register for a visit. Firefighters will be installing the devices on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m..

According to Phillips Fire Chief Mark Rousseau, firefighters will install as many smoke detectors as the participating home requires. They will also provide home fire safety tips as they install the devices.

The Red Cross initiative is part of the national Home Fire Preparedness campaign that launched last fall. The goal of the 5-year initiative is to reduce the number of deaths and injuries from fire by 25 percent nationally. Properly installed and working smoke alarms should be located in every home, near the living quarters.

The installation and devices themselves are completely free, but participating residents must call their town office to register. The Avon Town Office can be reached at 639-5326, while the Phillips Town Office can be contacted at 639-3561.