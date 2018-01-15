Phillips fire displaces nine

PHILLIPS - Two residences were damaged Sunday evening after the upstairs tenants were reportedly unable to extinguish a grease fire that took place while cooking, with the fire spreading into the roof of the building.

Phillips Fire Department Chief Mark Rousseau said he expects both units of the renovated farm house at 32 Dodge Rd. will be unsalvageable, the upstairs unit due to fire damage and the downstairs unit from the extensive water damage. Owner Dick Mitchell did not have insurance on the building.

There were no injuries, but the incident will displace a total of nine people according to a report from the American Red Cross of Maine who was called in to assist the family in finding a place to stay.

Multiple departments responded to the 4:53 p.m. call, including Phillips, Strong, Salem, Kingfield, New Vineyard and Farmington.