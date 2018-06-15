Phillips firefighters pumping gas at Edmunds’ Market this weekend

PHILLIPS - Local firefighters will be working gas pumps and squeegees at Edmunds' Market this weekend to raise money for the department.

The Fill-up For Phillips Fire Department event will be on Saturday, June 16, and Sunday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A fire truck will be on-site to help draw attention to the event, which will feature firefighters pumping gas and washing windshields. Edmunds' has agreed to donate 25 cents on every gallon of gas dispensed to the Phillips Firefighters Association.

Firefighters will also be grilling hot dogs and soda will be available for sale.

All proceeds from the weekend will go toward the department.