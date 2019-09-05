Phillips man charged with trafficking following apparent overdose

PHILLIPS - A local man has been charged with trafficking, following an investigation into how a person that police discovered unconscious in a Strong residence may have acquired narcotics.

Scott Pinkham, 50 of Phillips, has been charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug, both Class A felonies.

According to information released by Sheriff Scott Nichols Thursday, Franklin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad Scovil, Deputy Derrick Doucette and Deputy Alan Elmes responded to a residence on South Main Street on Aug. 30 at approximately 9:48 p.m. after receiving a report about a medical emergency. There, they discovered an unconscious individual. The deputies used Naloxone, a medication that blocks the effects of opioids, to revive the individual.

Deputies began investigating how the individual received narcotics, with Doucette acting as primary investigator. With the assistance of Lt. David St. Laurent and Detective Stephen Charles, the investigators developed enough information to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

On Sept. 4 at approximately 1 p.m., FCSO personnel as well as a Maine State Police trooper and an Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agent executed the search warrant on that residence. Nichols said that an estimated 20 grams of apparent fentanyl/heroin was seized as a result of that search. The seized material had not been tested as of Thursday morning.

The Park Street resident, Pinkham, was arrested on two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, both Class A felonies. He was transported to Franklin County Detention Center, where bail was set at $75,000 cash prior to his initial court appearance.

"[The] Sheriff’s Office will take quick action anytime we received information of someone dealing in potential deadly narcotics," Nichols wrote. "The victim in this case was lucky that Deputies just happened to be in town and were able to revive him."