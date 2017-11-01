Phillips man indicted for sex crimes

FARMINGTON - A Phillips man was indicted on two counts of gross sexual assault by the Franklin County grand jury Wednesday, with the state alleging that he engaged in a sexual acts with two children.

Michael Harriman, 27 of Phillips, was indicted on two counts of gross sexual assault, both Class A felonies. Both charges relate to incidents which allegedly involved two juveniles that had not reached the ages of 12 and 14, respectively.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with Franklin County Superior Court by Maine State Police Det. Michael Chavez, another individual had indicated concern for two juveniles living at a Phillips residence. That individual reportedly told law enforcement that she herself had been the subject of sexual abuse.

Chavez observed an interview of both juveniles at the Children's Advocacy Center of Farmington on the morning of Sept. 1. The older juvenile denied that Harriman had touched her in an unsafe manner, but the younger juvenile told the interviewer that Harriman had engaged in a sexual act with both juveniles. Chavez then interviewed Harriman later that day, at which point Harriman denied the allegations. Chavez then arrested Harriman, who was held on a $15,000 cash bond.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence a district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.