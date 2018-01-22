Phillips man indicted on new count of sexual assault

FARMINGTON - A Phillips man previously indicted on two counts of gross sexual assault now faces a third, after the Franklin County Grand Jury rose late last week.

Michael Harriman, 27 of Phillips, was previously indicted on two counts of gross sexual assault, both Class A felonies. Both charges relate to incidents which allegedly involved two juveniles that had not reached the ages of 12 and 14, respectively. Harriman pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2017.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with Franklin County Superior Court by Maine State Police Det. Michael Chavez, another individual had indicated concern for two juveniles living at a Phillips residence. That individual reportedly told law enforcement that she herself had been the subject of sexual abuse.

Chavez observed an interview of both juveniles at the Children's Advocacy Center of Farmington on the morning of Sept. 1. Chavez then interviewed Harriman later that day, at which point Harriman denied the allegations. Chavez then arrested Harriman.

Thursday, the grand jury indicted Harriman on three additional charges: one count of gross sexual assault, a Class A felony, one count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, and one count of incest, a misdemeanor. All three charges are alleged to have occurred between Jan. 19, 2015 and Jan. 19, 2017; the sexual assault is alleged to have been committed against a juvenile under the age of 14.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence a district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.