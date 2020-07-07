Phillips man injured in Main Street crash

PHILLIPS - A local man was transported to the hospital with head injuries this morning, after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Main Street.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, a 2015 Toyota sedan struck a utility pole on Main Street Tuesday morning. Franklin County Sheriff's Office Lt. David Rackliffe and Chief Deputy Steve Lowell responded at 6:23 a.m.

The operator, Scott Pinkham, 51 of Phillips, was the only person in the vehicle when it struck the pole. As a result of the crash, Nichols said, Pinkham was thrown into the windshield of his car. He was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital with injuries to his head.