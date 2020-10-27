Phillips man issued summonses after couple injured, dog killed in dog attack

PHILLIPS - A local man has been issued 10 summonses for keeping dangerous dogs and allowing them at large, after two people were injured and a small dog was killed Saturday on Park Street.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, two Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Park Street at approximately 4:19 p.m. Saturday after receiving a complaint about a couple being attacked by a pack of dogs. Deputy Andrew Morgan and Deputy Brian McCormick arrived and determined that the couple, who had been driving down Park Street, had stopped and attempted to rescue a small dog that was being attacked by the other dogs. After exiting their vehicle, the couple was reportedly attacked by three of the dogs, inflicting injuries to their legs and hands.

The dogs were collected by the town's animal control officer, Nina Haines, and have been placed in quarantine, Nichols said. Their owner, Thomas Gusler, 35 of Phillips, has been issued five summonses for keeping a dangerous dog and five summonses for allowing dogs at large.

The injured couple was treated at Franklin Memorial Hospital. The smaller dog died at the Emergency Animal Clinic in Lewiston as a result of injuries sustained in the attack.

Nichols noted that Morgan and McCormick were assisted at the scene by Maine Game Warden Dan Christianson and Maine State Police Trooper Andrew Hardy, as well as Phillips Rescue and NorthStar EMS.