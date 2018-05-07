Phillips man pleads guilty to unlawful sexual contact

FARMINGTON - A Phillips man pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual contact in Franklin County Superior Court Monday, with sentencing continued until the end of the month to allow the court to hear victim impact statements.

Michael Harriman, 28 of Phillips, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual contact, both Class B felonies relating to criminal conduct against different 13-year-old juveniles. While sentencing was continued until May 29, the arranged plea includes a joint recommended sentence of 10 years in prison, with all but three years to be suspended, followed by four years of probation. That three-year, unsuspended portion of the proposed sentence would be served consecutive to the four-year sentence Harriman is currently serving out of Androscoggin County.

According to information provided to the court by Deputy District Attorney James Andrews, both counts relate to Harriman's conduct against two juveniles in Phillips: one in September 2017 and the other between January 2015 to January 2017. In both cases, Andrews said, the victims would have testified that Harriman had befriended them and purchased them gifts - a process known in the context of sexual abuse as "grooming" - and had then engaged in sexual contact including penetration.

One of the juveniles eventually disclosed the abuse to school counselors, who in turn notified the Department of Health and Human Services, triggering a Maine State Police investigation. Both juveniles would have testified, Andrews said, if the cases had gone to trial.

Harriman is already in a Department of Corrections facility, after the state filed a motion to revoke his probation in September 2017. The Phillips man's probation had been tied to felony burglary and theft by unauthorized taking convictions stemming from an Androscoggin County case back in 2010. Harriman was sentenced on Dec. 29, 2010 to eight years, all but two years suspended, followed by three years of probation, on those two charges. He received a straight, two-year concurrent sentence for a third charge, illegal possession of a firearm.

The proposed sentences on both of the unlawful sexual assault charges would be 10 years, with all but three years suspended, followed by four years of probation. The new, proposed prison sentences would be served concurrent to each other but consecutive to the four years remaining on the Androscoggin County burglary conviction. Therefore, the immediate impact of the arranged sentence, as proposed, would have Harriman serving a seven-year sentence, beginning back in September 2017.

Sentencing was continued until May 29 to allow for victim impact statements to be presented to the court.