Phillips man sentenced to 10 years for unlawful sexual contact

FARMINGTON - A Phillips man received a partially-suspended, 10-year prison sentence Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court, having previously pleaded guilty to having unlawful sexual contact with two juveniles.

Michael Harriman, 28 of Phillips, pleaded to two counts of unlawful sexual contact, both Class B felonies, on May 7. That arranged plea included a jointly-recommended sentence of 10 years in prison, with all but three years to be suspended, followed by four years of probation. That three-year, unsuspended portion of the proposed sentence will be served consecutive to the four-year sentence Harriman is currently serving out of Androscoggin County.

According to information provided to the court by Deputy District Attorney James Andrews on May 7, both counts relate to Harriman's conduct against two juveniles in Phillips: one in September 2017 and the other between January 2015 to January 2017. In both cases, Andrews said, the victims would have testified that Harriman had befriended them and purchased them gifts - a process known in the context of sexual abuse as "grooming" - and had then engaged in sexual contact including penetration.

One of the juveniles eventually disclosed the abuse to school counselors, who in turn notified the Department of Health and Human Services, triggering a Maine State Police investigation.

Harriman is already in a Department of Corrections facility, after the state filed a motion to revoke his probation on September 2017. The Phillips man's probation had been tied to felony burglary and theft by unauthorized taking convictions stemming from an Androscoggin County case back in 2010. Harriman was sentenced on Dec. 29, 2010 to eight years, all but two years suspended, followed by three years of probation, on those two charges. He received a straight, two-year concurrent sentence for a third charge, illegal possession of a firearm.

Sentences of 10 years, with all but three years suspended, followed by four years of probation, were imposed on both counts of unlawful sexual contact on Tuesday. Those sentences will be served concurrent to each other, but consecutive to the four-year sentence on the probation violation. Therefore, the immediate impact of the arranged sentence, as proposed, would have Harriman serving a seven-year sentence, beginning back in September 2017.

Conditions of Harriman's probation include no contact with children under the age of 18 and no contact to individuals related to the case. He must also undergo sex offender counseling and register in accordance with Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.