Phillips man to serve four years after probation revoked

FARMINGTON - A Phillips man charged with gross sexual assault pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Superior Court today, prior to having his probation for an unrelated case revoked. He will serve four years of his suspended sentence in a Department of Corrections facility.

Michael Harriman, 27 of Phillips, was previously indicted on two counts of gross sexual assault, both Class A felonies. Both charges relate to incidents which allegedly involved two juveniles that had not reached the ages of 12 and 14, respectively. Harriman pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2017.

On Jan. 18, the Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Harriman on three new charges: one count of gross sexual assault, a Class A felony, one count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, and one count of incest, a misdemeanor. All three charges are alleged to have occurred between Jan. 19, 2015 and Jan. 19, 2017; the sexual assault is alleged to have been committed against a juvenile under the age of 14.

Harriman was arraigned on the new charges Monday, pleading not guilty to all three counts. "Definitely not guilty," he said.

The state had filed a motion to revoke Harriman's probation in early September 2017, alleging that he had not followed the conditions of his release. That motion was filed few days after Maine State Police Det. Michael Chavez interviewed the alleged victims and Harriman and then arrested the Phillips man.

The probation was tied to felony burglary and theft by unauthorized taking convictions that stem from an Androscoggin County case back in 2010. Harriman was sentenced on Dec. 29, 2010 to eight years, all but two years suspended, followed by three years of probation, on those two charges. He received a straight, two-year concurrent sentence for a third charge, illegal possession of a firearm.

An admission was entered by Harriman to the state's motion to revoke. He will serve four years of his suspended 2010 sentence, with probation for that conviction to terminate.

A May 2018 conference was scheduled for Harriman for the latest indictment.