Phillips Old Home Days gets underway with volleyball tournament, photo contest

PHILLIPS - The town's iconic eight-day festival is underway this week, with an amateur photo contest held Saturday and the Bill Robichaud Memorial Volleyball Tournament held Sunday. Events will continue to be held through the week, culminating with Friday night's parade and Saturday's packed schedule.

The amateur photography contest, made possible by the North Franklin Snowmobile Club, included several categories. The overall Judge's Choice award went to "Crooked Comb" by Meghan Crockett. It is the second year in a row that Crockett has taken the Judge's Choice award. Winning the People category was the "Class of 1939" by Mac Smith. Included within that photo was Mavis "Gram" Henderson, the 97-year-old resident that was recently awarded the Boston Post Cane in recognition for being the town's oldest resident.

Complete results for the contest (adults):

Scenery Category:

1st "Sandy River Spring Thaw" by Lori Burgess

2nd "Lucky Day" by Meghan Crockett

3rd "Redington Falls" by James Roderick

Animals Category:

1st "Crooked Comb" by Meghan Crockett

2nd "Mother and Child" by Mike Jalbert

3rd"Scary Cat" by Diana McCall

People Category:

1st "Class of 1939" by Mac Smith

2nd "Spring Hiking" by Mac Smith

3rd "Amen" by Diana McCall

Black and White Category:

1st "Train Ride" by Lori Burgess

2nd "Gangsters" by Priscille Tyler

3rd "A Road to a Place Home" by Meghan Crockett

Complete results for the contest (kids):

For Animals:

1st "Fae" submitted by Olivia Roderick

2nd "Pup" by Brooke Douglass

For People:

1st "Selfie" by Brooke Douglass



On Sunday, several volleyball teams participated in the Bill Robichaud Memorial Volleyball Tournament at North Franklin Park, behind the fire station. Seven teams competed for nearly five hours before Midlife Crisis took the championship. Second place went to Sets on the Beach, while Danny's Lads took third.

Other events this week include the 8th grade Talent Show at the Phillips Elementary School on Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Phillips Public Library Thrift Shop & Book Sale on Wednesday, and the 4th annual North Franklin Sportsmen’s Club Barbeque on Thursday, followed by Elvis Impersonator Don Boudreau at the Phillips Area Community Center at 7 p.m.

Friday events include the return of Wonderland for the 13th year, sponsored by the Morning Bridge Center and Friends of Wonderland. Held at 37 Main Street, the event features 15 booths of costumes, sno-cones and puppet shows for children. Wonderland will run from 1 to 6 p.m. The annual Chicken & Baked Bean BBQ will be held that night from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Phillips Community House on Main Street. That night, a street dance event will run on Main Street from 7:30 until 10:30 p.m. Sponsored by Edmunds' Market, the event will feature DJ Dreamin' Big.

Saturday features the fifth annual Cancer Remembrance Walk at 8 a.m., with registration opening at 7:30 a.m. at the old Skowhegan Savings Bank. All proceeds will go to a local resident that is battling cancer. Other organized activities include the Paul G. Whittemore road race at 9 a.m., with registration in front of the library, and the annual bicycle race at 11 a.m., in memory of Derek Searles and Darlene Rowe.

The lumbering competition begins at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the Indulge Salon & Spa on Route 4. Events will include the bucksaw, the dot-split, the cross-cut and more. This year's honored lumberman is Clint Abbott, with the event being made possible by the Narrow Gauge Rider's ATV club. Those interested in the Frog Jumping Contest should bring their contestants to Main Street in front of The Local Bull at 1 p.m. Any sized frog is acceptable. That night, a Sock Hop-themed dance will be held at the Phillips Area Community Center from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday evening. The no-alcohol, adult-only event will feature DJ D-James spinning tunes. 50s era attire is encouraged.

On Sunday, Bob Parker's annual Children's Parade for up to age 9 will be held on Main Street. The annual Donnie Fournier Memorial Truck Pull will be held at noon at the Northwoods Pulling Track on Route 4.

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, Aug. 14

6 p.m. - 8th Grade Talent Show – Phillips Elementary School

Wednesday, Aug. 15

10 a.m. - Phillips Public Library Thrift Shop & Book Sale



6 p.m. - Old Home Days Cribbage – doubles only

- Event held at The American Legion Hall on Depot Street

Thursday, Aug. 16

10 a.m. - Phillips Public Library Thrift Shop & Book Sale

- Event will be held indoors during Library hours

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Flower Show

- Bring entries to Shadagee Apartment Community Room. Viewing will be Friday from 10AM-5PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. All entries must be removed between 3PM and 5PM on Saturday. FMI contact Cindy Farrington at 256-0335

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - 4th annual North Franklin Sportsmen’s Club Barbeque

- Event will be held at 71 Main Street – southern-style spare ribs, homemade salads, coleslaw, roll and a beverage for $12 person (children under 12, $8) At 5:00 PM there will be a “Rock-Paper- Scissors Tournament” with some great prizes awarded to the top three participants. Sponsored by Edmunds’ Market and Pine State Beverage

7 p.m. - Elvis Impersonator, Don Boudreau is a well known and popular solo Elvis tribute artist from Sidney, Maine who has performed throughout the country with his lively renditions of Elvis Presley performances. Join us for a rocking good time!

- At the Phillips Area Community Center

Friday, Aug. 17.

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Phillips Community Church

- Sit and enjoy coffee and snacks under the tent in front of the Congregational Church

9 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Open House @ The Phillips Historical Society

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Narrow Gauge Quilt Show

- Event held at the Congregational Church

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Flower Show Viewing

- Shadagee Apartment Community Room

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Train Rides @ The Dill Woods

- Train rides will occur on the hour

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wonderland

- A magical festival for children of all ages. Faery wings, crowns, wands, pirate hats, face painting, fishing for a prize, puppet show, Faerie Queen, balloons, sno-cones and more!

- Event held at Suzy Sanders’ home on 37 Main St. Event is sponsored by the Morning Bridge Center and Friends of Wonderland

12 p.m. – Sunset Airplane Rides by Morgan Aviation – Lindberg Airport

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. - Open House @ The Agricultural Building

- Agricultural Building located at the entrance of North Franklin Park

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. - Annual Chicken BBQ

- Event held at The Phillips Community House on Main Street

- Per plate fee applies and only available while supplies last

5 p.m. - Listen for Bob Beal’s cannon to signal the start of the parade!!!

5 p.m. - 61st Annual Old Home Days Parade!

- ALL entries MUST be at North Franklin Park by 4 p.m.

- Event made possible by The Phillips/Strong Lions Club

7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - Street Dance

- Event held on Main Street

- Featuring DJ Dreamin' Big

- Event made possible by Edmunds’ Market

Saturday, Aug. 18.

6 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Breakfast with the Sandy River Flying Club

- Held at The Lindbergh Airport on Route 4

- Airplane rides by Morgan Aviation from 8:00AM – Sunset

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

8 a.m. - Sixth Annual Cancer Remembrance Walk

- Registration at former Skowhegan Savings Bank beginning at 7:30AM

- Donations accepted. ALL proceeds will go to a local resident battling cancer

- FMI please contact Yolanda Smith at 639-3963

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Open House at The Phillips Historical Society

9 a.m. - Annual Lumbering Competition

- Event held in the parking lot of Indulge Salon & Spa on Route 4

- All ages welcome! Contests include bucksaw, dot-split, cross-cut & more

- FMI please contact Tim Arms at 639-2025

- Event made possible by Northwoods Pulling Track

9 a.m. - Paul G. Whittemore Road Race

- Event held on Main Street (in front of Phillips Library)

- Register early in front of the Phillips Library

- All ages are welcome to join in on the fun

- Entry fees of $1 to $5 depending on age

- Event made possible by Bruce Manzer Hot Mix Plant

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Flower Show Viewing

- Shadagee Apartment Community Room

10 a.m. - noon - Inaugural Eco Tours of Fox Carlton Pond

- hosted by Tina Rose - reservations by calling 491-5865 - limited to 4 people per tour

10 a.m. - Phillips Public Library Thrift Shop & Book Sale

- Event will be held indoors during Library hours

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Train Rides @ The Dill Woods

11 a.m. - Annual Bicycle Race

- Register early in front of The Phillips Public Library

- Ages 1-17 welcome

- Event sponsored by Marcus Rowe & Lisa Hill

- In memory of Derek Searles and Darlene Rowe

12 p.m. - Horse Pulling

- Horse pulls held at North Franklin Park

- Event made possible by Tuttle’s Auto Sales of New Sharon

1 p.m. - Frog Jumping Contest

- Event held on Main Street (in front of The Local Bull)

- Bring your own frog, any size will do

- Event made possible by The Local Bull

3 p.m. - Bathtub Races – Toothaker Pond

- FMI call Jodi Schroeder at 639-2338

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Sock Hop with DJ James-D - at the PACC

- No alcohol, adults only.

Sunday, Aug. 19.

6 a.m. – 11 a.m. - Breakfast with The Sandy River Flying Club

- Held at The Lindbergh Airport on Route 4

- Airplane rides by Morgan Aviation from 8:00AM – 3 PM

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

9 a.m. - Annual Chicken Shoot

- Event held at North Franklin Park

- FMI call Dan at 639-1011

- Event sponsored by Edmunds’ Market

11 a.m. - Bob Parker’s Annual Children’s Parade

- Event held on Main Street; if raining it will be at the Phillips Area Community Center

- All drawings will be held after The Children’s Parade

- Sponsored by the White Elephant

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Train Rides @ The Dill Woods

- Train rides will occur on the hour

11 a.m. - Northwoods Pulling Track Truck Pulls

- Northwoods Pulling Track is located on Route 4

- Truck pulls will begin at 12:00PM, registration begins at 11:00AM

- ALL proceeds raised will go to benefit local charities

- Event is sponsored by Northwoods Pull Track & Mud Runs

1 p.m. - Dennis McLaughlin Memorial Horseshoe Tournament

- Event sponsored by North Franklin Horseshoe Club

- Event held at North Franklin Park

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Open House @ The Phillips Historical Society

1 p.m. - Duck Derby

- Watch your duck from the bridge in town

- Ducks may be purchased at The Phillips Public Library during regular hours

- Event sponsored by The Phillips Public Library