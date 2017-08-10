Phillips Old Home Days includes fairy tales and a railroad Civil War reenactment

PHILLIPS - The 60th annual Phillips Old Home Days will bring a week of art shows, contests, train rides and other entertainment to the town over the next week, utilizing the imaginative theme of "my favorite fairy tale."

Sponsored by the Phillips Chamber of Commerce, the festival's events begin Saturday, Aug. 12 and run through next Sunday, Aug. 20. The headlining event will be the eclectic Old Home Days Parade on Friday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m., made possible by the Phillips/Strong Lions Club. This year's theme allows participants to pick their favorite fairy tale, showcasing their creativity as they design their float.

A special Civil War reenactment event will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, as Union and Rebel forces face off around the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad. The event will feature interactions with train passengers, including several women in period costume riding the train, searches for loot or deserters and some gunfire.

“Some of what will happen will be spontaneous,” said organizer Todd Olson. “Since Maine saw no such battle or skirmish, we’re making this up, but we’re making it up with as much authenticity as we can muster.”

Trains for Saturday’s Aug. 19 reenactment run from Sanders Station on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fares are $6 for age 13 and up, $1 for under 13, and children 5 or younger ride for free. Trains will also run Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other notable events include photo and art contests, the Bob Robichaud Memorial Volleyball Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 13, the Narrow Gauge Quilt Show on Friday, Aug. 18, and annual chicken barbecue in memory of Rosalynne Walli later that evening, and the Saturday, Aug. 19 frog jumping contest.

This year's honored couple is Sylvia White and Bert White. The Whites moved to Phillips after Bert became a teacher at Phillips High School; the couple has two children and six grandchildren.

Sylvia has served on a number of town committees and boards, including the first planning board in the 1960s, the Phillips Library Finance Committee, the Board of Appeals, the Micro Loan Committee and the Budget Committee. In many cases she served as the board chair, as well as volunteering as a ballot clerk, treasurer at the Opportunity Center and treasurer of the Phillips Library during the capital fundraising campaign for the P.G. Whittemore building.

Bert served on the school board in the early 1970s and has done surveying and consulting work for the town over the years; he was the Maine Department of Transportation engineer for the Route 4 bypass project. He acquired the original Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad linen plans and arranged for all 105 maps to be copied, with originals stored in the state archives.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, Aug. 12

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Amateur Photo Contest

- At the Phillips Hardware on Main Street; submit your photo today

- Categories include: scenery, animals, people, black & white, professional & pictures from your favorite fairy tale.

- Framed Photos must be at least a 5x7 and no larger than 11x13. All photos must be picked up Sunday, Aug. 20.

- Event made possible by The North Franklin Snowmobile Club

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. - Pleasant Street Popovers & Pies

- Phillips Legion Hall on Depot Street

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Art Show

- Featuring local artists (painters, photographers, woodworkers, etc.) Free admission. Some items may be for sale. Phillips Area Community Center (21 Depot St.)

Sunday, Aug. 13

11 a.m. - Bill Robichaud Memorial Volleyball Tournament

- Event will be held at The North Franklin Park

- Registration begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $30/team

- Event sponsored by Errol Berry, A & E Property Maintenance. FMI, call 670-8081

10 a.m. - Northwoods Mud Runs - Sponsored by Phillips Construction.

- Registration starts at 8 a.m.

11 a.m. - Justafield Golf Teaching Center Sunday Scramble

- All are welcome. FMI contact Winona (639-4296) or Duane (639-2794)

1 p.m. - Phillips Historical Society Auction – PACC Center

- Doors will open at 1 p.m. for previewing items and registering. Auction will begin at 2:15 p.m. Large variety of items and a fun interactive raffle.

- FMI contact Joyce Potter at 639-5811

Monday, Aug. 14

5 p.m. - Justafield Golf Teaching Center – Men’s League

Wednesday, Aug. 16

9 a.m. - Justafield Golf Teaching Center – Ladies League

6:30 p.m. - Old Home Days Cribbage – doubles only

- Event held at The American Legion Hall on Depot Street

Thursday, Aug. 17

10 a.m. - Phillips Public Library Thrift Shop & Book Sale

- Event will be held indoors during Library hours

10 a.m. - Paintings of Mt. Blue at the Phillips Public Library

- Landscapes of Mt. Blue and Mt. Blue Pond by noted watercolorist Terry Durell Colosi of Portland, Oregon will be on display and for sale. Terry, known for her botanicals and Moon Paintings, has spent several years sketching and painting Mt. Blue in every season and in every type of Maine weather. FMI please call 639-5763

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Flower Show

- Bring entries to Shadagee Apartment Community Room. Viewing will be Friday from 10AM-5PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. All entries must be removed between 3PM and 5PM on Saturday. FMI contact Cindy Farrington at 256-0335

- Categories: Whimsical Fairy Flower Pot (mixed flowers in a playful/fanciful container and/or accessories); Once Upon A Time (3 kinds of flowers in a container depicting old clocks); Far, Far Away (expressive fresh cut plant that represents old, grandeur or age); Dreams Do Come True (3-4 white flowers to represent clouds in a white container); Happily Ever After (3 different flowers depicting marriage, love, affection or happiness in a white or clear container); Wish Upon a Flower (4 flowers with 2 tones); 21st Century Fairy Tale (plant material or flowers and accessories reflecting a “Modern Day Fairy Tale”) Children’s Class – Under 8 – Arrangement of any kind of flower or plant and must include a drawing of their favorite “Fairy Tale”

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - 3rd Annual North Franklin Sportsmen’s Club Barbeque

- Event will be held at 71 Main Street – southern-style spare ribs, homemade salads, coleslaw, roll and a beverage for $12.00 person (children under 12, $8.00) At 5:00 PM there will be a “Rock-Paper- Scissors Tournament” with some great prizes awarded to the top three participants. Sponsored by Edmunds’ Market and Pine State Beverage

Friday, Aug. 18.

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Phillips Community Church

- Sit and enjoy coffee and snacks under the tent in front of the Congregational Church

9 a.m. - 8 p.m. - Open House @ The Phillips Historical Society

1 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Narrow Gauge Quilt Show

- Event held at the Congregational Church

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Flower Show Viewing

- Shadagee Apartment Community Room

10 a.m. - Paintings of Mt. Blue at the Phillips Public Library

- Landscapes of Mt. Blue and Mt. Blue Pond by noted watercolorist Terry Durell Colosi of Portland, Oregon will be on display and for sale. Terry, known for her botanicals and Moon Paintings, has spent several years sketching and painting Mt. Blue in every season and in every type of Maine weather. FMI please call 639-5763

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Train Rides @ The Dill Woods

- Train rides will occur on the hour

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wonderland

- A magical festival for children of all ages. Faery wings, crowns, wands, pirate hats, face painting, fishing for a prize, puppet show, Faerie Queen, balloons, sno-cones and more!

- Event held at Suzy Sanders’ home on 37 Main St. Event is sponsored by the Morning Bridge Center and Friends of Wonderland

12 p.m. – Sunset Airplane Rides by Morgan Aviation – Lindberg Airport

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. - Open House @ The Agricultural Building

- Agricultural Building located at the entrance of North Franklin Park

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. - Annual Chicken BBQ – In Memory of Rosalynne Walli

- Event held at The Phillips Community House on Main Street

- Per plate fee applies and only available while supplies last

5 p.m. - Listen for Bob Beal’s cannon to signal the start of the parade!!!

5 p.m. - 60th Annual Old Home Days Parade!

- ALL entries MUST be at North Franklin Park by 4 p.m.

- Event made possible by The Phillips/Strong Lions Club

6:30 p.m. - Texas Holdem Poker

- Event held at The American legion Hall on Depot Street

- FMI please contact Dick Matthews at 639-2630

7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - Street Dance

- Event held on Main Street

- “Faultline” will be the featured live band

- Event made possible by Edmunds’ Market

Saturday, Aug. 19.

6 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Breakfast with the Sandy River Flying Club

- Held at The Lindbergh Airport on Route 4

- Airplane rides by Morgan Aviation from 8:00AM – 3:00PM

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

8 a.m. - Fifth Annual Cancer Remembrance Walk

- Registration at Skowhegan Savings Bank beginning at 7:30AM

- Donations accepted. ALL proceeds will go to a local resident battling cancer

- FMI please contact Yolanda Smith at 639-3963

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Pleasant Street Popovers & Pies

- Phillips Legion Hall on Depot Street

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Open House at The Phillips Historical Society

9 a.m. - Annual Lumbering Competition – 2017 Honored Lumberman Guy “Sonny” Haines

- Event held in the parking lot of Indulge Salon & Spa on Route 4

- All ages welcome! Contests include bucksaw, dot-split, cross-cut & more

- FMI please contact Tim Arms at 639-2025

- Event made possible by Northwoods Pulling Track

9 a.m. - Paul G. Whittemore Road Race

- Event held on Main Street (in front of Phillips Library)

- Register early in front of the Phillips Library

- All ages are welcome to join in on the fun

- Entry fees of $1 to $5 depending on age

- Event made possible by Bruce Manzer Hot Mix Plant

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Flower Show Viewing

- Shadagee Apartment Community Room

10 a.m. - Paintings of Mt. Blue at the Phillips Public Library

- Landscapes of Mt. Blue and Mt. Blue Pond by noted watercolorist Terry Durell Colosi of Portland, Oregon will be on display and for sale. Terry, known for her botanicals and Moon Paintings, has spent several years sketching and painting Mt. Blue in every season and in every type of Maine weather. FMI please call 639-5763

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Train Rides @ The Dill Woods

- Be on board for reenactments of train raids by New England’s best Civil War Re-enactors

- Raids sponsored by The Little White Church and the Hainley family

11 a.m. - Annual Bicycle Race

- Register early in front of The Phillips Public Library

- Ages 1-17 welcome

- Event sponsored by Marcus Rowe & Lisa Hill

- In memory of Derek Searles and Darlene Rowe

12 p.m. - Horse Pulling

- Horse pulls held at North Franklin Park

- Event made possible by Tuttle’s Auto Sales of New Sharon

1 p.m. - Frog Jumping Contest

- Event held on Main Street (in front of The Local Bull)

- Bring your own frog, any size will do

- Event made possible by The Local Bull

3 p.m. - Bathtub Races – Toothaker Pond

- FMI call Jodi Schroeder at 639-2338

Phillips Alumni Reunion

- FMI call Judy (592-9711 or 639-3797) or Joyce (639-5811)

Sunday, Aug. 20.

6 a.m. – 11 a.m. - Breakfast with The Sandy River Flying Club

- Held at The Lindbergh Airport on Route 4

- Airplane rides by Morgan Aviation from 8:00AM – 3:00PM

- Event sponsored by The Sandy River Flying Club

9 a.m. - Annual Chicken Shoot

- Event held at North Franklin Park

- FMI call Dan at 639-1011

- Event sponsored by Edmunds’ Market

11 a.m. Justafield Golf Teaching Center Sunday Scramble

- Everyone welcome.

- FMI contact Winona (639-4296) or Duane (639-2794)

11 a.m. - Bob Parker’s Annual Children’s Parade

- Event held on Main Street; if raining it will be at the Phillips Area Community Center

- All drawings will be held after The Children’s Parade

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Train Rides @ The Dill Woods

- Train rides will occur on the hour

11 a.m. - Northwoods Pulling Track Truck Pulls

- Northwoods Pulling Track is located on Route 4

- Truck pulls will begin at 12:00PM, registration begins at 11:00AM

- ALL proceeds raised will go to benefit local charities

- Event is sponsored by Northwoods Pull Track & Mud Runs

1 p.m. - Dennis McLaughlin Memorial Horseshoe Tournament

- Event sponsored by North Franklin Horseshoe Club

- Event held at North Franklin Park

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. - Open House @ The Phillips Historical Society

1 p.m. - Duck Derby

- Watch your duck from the bridge in town

- Ducks may be purchased at The Phillips Public Library during regular hours

- Event sponsored by The Phillips Public Library