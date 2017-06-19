Phillips residents to elect school board directors, mull SCBA gear for fire department

PHILLIPS - Residents will need to elect three school board directors at this year's annual town meeting and consider whether or not to enter into a lease/purchase agreement to acquire breathing apparatuses for the Phillips Fire Department.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. this Thursday, June 22, at the Phillips Area Community Center at 21 Depot Street. As is typically the case in Phillips, Mike Ellis has offered to serve as moderator if elected.

Up for election this year is the selectman's seat occupied by Selectman Ray Gaudette, with voters nominating and electing candidates from the floor. The incumbent Gaudette is planning on running again for a three-year term, according to Town Manager Maureen Haley.

Two resignations and an expiring term have opened up three seats on the MSAD 58 school board. Director Karen Campbell's term, which began after then-Director Faith Richards left the board, is up this year. Campbell has expressed interest in running for her seat for a full three-year term.

Meanwhile, directors Amy Alexcovich and Sharon Dudley have both resigned their seats, leaving two and one years remaining on their respective, three-year terms. Voters will be nominating and electing residents from the floor for those shortened terms.

The town meeting warrant is recommending raising and appropriating $1,320,922 for the municipal budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to Haley. That represents an increase of $6,904 over the current fiscal year's $1.31 million assessment, not counting MSAD 58 or county taxes, or half a percent.

Article 29 asks for the town's authorization to have the selectmen enter into a five-year lease/purchase agreement to update the Phillips Fire Department's self-contained breathing apparatus gear at the approximate cost of $85,001.

That would be spread out into multiple payments, beginning with an initial down payment of $17,316 and subsequent annual payments of $13,537. The interest on the bond issue would be 2.98 percent for three years, costing a total of $5,654; coupled with the $62,031 principal and the $17,316 down payment yields the $85,001 figure.

A number of relatively small donation amounts round out the town meeting warrant, with four articles totaling a little more than $2,000 for American Red Cross, Safe Voices, Lifeflight and Maine Public. In each case, the selectmen and budget committee have indicated that support for those agencies should be expressed individually, rather than through taxpayers.

Support is recommended by both board and committee for the Phillips Library, conservation commission, local food pantry, Little League teams, Old Home Days celebration and ATV clubs, as well as the Phillips Historical Society. The latter organization did request $5,000, as compared to the town officials' recommendation of $3,500.