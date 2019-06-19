Phillips town meeting is Thursday

PHILLIPS - Residents will elect a selectman and two school board directors, as well as weigh in on $1.3 million in proposed municipal expenditures at the annual town meeting Thursday.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 at the Phillips Area Community Center. Mike Ellis will serve as moderator, if nominated.

Up for reelection this year is a three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen, currently occupied by Selectman David Vincent, as well as two seats on the Maine School Administrative District 58 school board. Director Jessica Cain’s term is expiring, resulting in one three-year term that needs to be filled, and Director Sharon Dudley resigned earlier this year, opening up two-year term that will expire in 2021. All nominations will be made from the floor.

The municipal budget recommended by the selectmen and budget committee would be $1.3 million, an increase of $564 over the previous fiscal year. That budget does not include the assessment for county or school district budgets.

A warrant article would appropriate $100,000 from the undesignated fund to help pay for the municipal budget.