‘Phillips Unites’ to provide community support during pandemic

PHILLIPS - Comprised of a number of familiar faces, residents dedicated to supporting the community have been helping to meet the needs of local people' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been talk within the Phillips Community about forming a group to help those in need," resident Sharon Dudley said. "Most of the service circles of yesterday have faded away and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, this felt like a good time to get something started."

Dudley created a Facebook page for the Phillips Unites group and a volunteer sign up list of community members who are willing to do the shopping and errands of those that are at risk and homebound. Volunteers will go to the post office, the grocery store and the pharmacy. A person in need only has to call one of the volunteers and the service is provided. For those that do not have internet access, a list has been left at the Shadagee Apartments. Dudley also uses the Facebook page as a way for the community to communicate with one another about needs in the area.

Local carpenter Woodrow Rose made a “Blessing Box” that stands outside of the Phillips Public Library next to the Little Free Library. The Blessing Box holds non-perishable foods such as pasta, soup, vegetable, canned meats and such. On some days, fresh eggs, fresh baked bread and produce is left and then the provided utilizes Facebook posts to let people know so it does not spoil.

Local psychologist Dr. Susy Sanders, founder of the now famous Wonderland that is held every year at Phillips Old Days, and her Wonderland fairies have been making craft kits for the young and young at heart. They are left on the front porch of the Phillips Public Library for those that want them. The activities have helped parents who are trying to keep their children occupied. There were some other fairies who donated new quality books for area children.

A food drive will be held on Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at Edmunds Market in Phillips. The Phillips Area Food Pantry is in need of non-perishable items and toiletries. Dudley hopes that people will stop by while they are doing their Saturday morning chores and errands.

The Phillips Area Food Pantry is feeling the pinch. According to manager, Dorrie White, the need has increased with roughly 30 percent more people needing assistance. White has additional volunteers who are helping make deliveries to the Shadagee Apartments and to those who are shut in.

The Phillips Area Food Pantry has new temporary hours during the pandemic and is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on the third Thursday of every month, there are additional hours of 2:30 pm -4:30 p.m.

For those that would like to make a donation to the Food Pantry, there is a drop box at the Food Pantry located on Russell Street in Phillips.

People that need need assistance can call Dorrie White at 491-0118 or 639-2129.