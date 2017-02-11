Phillips, Weld firefighters receive new rescue equipment training

PHILLIPS - Last month, the Phillips Fire Department purchased and placed into service a new Hurst hydraulic rescue tool package that includes a “jaws of life” spreader, cutter and ram, as well as air lifting bags and stabilization equipment. These new tools replace the 30-year-old Phoenix tools that had been originally donated to the department as secondhand equipment almost 18 years ago.

“Our old Phoenix tool had become too unreliable and could not cut through the modern medals that are being used in today’s motor vehicles,” said Chief Mark Rousseau of the Phillips Fire Department. “When someone is critically injured and entrapped in a motor vehicle, every second counts. These new tools will allow us to do our jobs much more effectively and safely."

Recently, a joint department training was held in Phillips to train on the new equipment. Both classroom and field training took place where every firefighter learned the equipment's basic operations and practiced using the tools on a donated vehicle. The firefighters disengaged the electronic systems, took off car doors, peeled back the roof and dismantled the vehicle in a process designed to free an entrapped victim.

About 16 firefighters from Phillips and Weld participated in the daylong training. Lt. Jeremy O’Neil, a 10-year veteran of the Phillips Fire Department stressed the importance of training with neighboring mutual aid departments.

“The more people who are trained and qualified to use this equipment the better the chances for a successful outcome when it comes time to use it,” O’Neil said.

Since 1898, the Phillips Fire Department has provided services that supports its community during its time of need. It’s also has a reciprocating relationship with all of its mutual aid towns throughout Franklin County.

For more information on becoming a much-needed volunteer firefighter in Phillips, contact Chief Rousseau at 639-FIRE or email phillipsfirerescue@gmail.com.