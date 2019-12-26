Phillips woman arrested on burglary charge

WILTON - A Phillips woman was arrested last week on a burglary charge, with police alleging that she stole items from a residence she had been hired to clean.

Janessa Thomas, 29 of Phillips, was arrested on the charge of burglary, a Class B felony, as well as theft by unauthorized taking, a Class C felony. The arrest followed an investigation by Wilton Police Officer Brian Lynch into a complaint from a Wilton resident.

According to court documents, Lynch responded to McCrae Street in Wilton on Dec. 19 after receiving a report about a burglary from a resident there. That resident indicated that she had accidentally left the door unlocked upon leaving her residence for an appointment. When the resident returned home at approximately 3 p.m., she found the gate to her yard was unlatched and her dog was agitated. Later that day, the resident reportedly discovered that a ceramic canister containing roughly $200, the doily the canister was sitting on and roughly 10 Oxycodone pills were missing. Later that day, the resident also reported to police that several of her checks were missing.

The resident told Lynch that she suspected her cleaning lady, Thomas, had taken the items, as she had told Thomas that she would not be home on the morning of Dec. 19. A neighbor also informed the resident - and, later, Lynch - that he had seen a tall woman arrive in a silver-colored vehicle at the residence that day.

Lynch determined that Thomas had previously been charged with stealing drugs by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matthew Brann in 2018. That theft had targeted a client of Thomas' cleaning business. Lynch also learned that Thomas owns a silver Dodge Nitro SUV.

Lynch, Brann and FCSO Deputy Alec Frost went to Thomas' residence in Phillips in the early-morning hours of Dec. 20 to conduct a bail check, per Thomas' conditions of release relating to the previous guilty plea and an associated deferred disposition. Once there, Lynch said that he saw a ceramic canister, matching the description of the one taken from the Wilton residence, sitting in the front seat of Thomas' vehicle.

Thomas denied that she was at the Wilton residence on Dec. 19 and said that the canister in the front seat of her car had been given to her by her grandmother. Lynch conducted a search of the residence and the vehicle, locating the doily in the vehicle. Upon being told by Lynch once again that she had been seen in the Wilton neighborhood, Thomas reportedly said that she had lent her vehicle to an unidentified friend.

The theft charge was elevated from a misdemeanor to a felony, due to prior convictions for theft against Thomas.

Thomas was on a deferred disposition relating to a previous conviction for misdemeanor theft by unauthorized taking. Thomas pleaded guilty to that charge, which involved the theft of medication on Feb. 12, on Aug. 7. Sentencing was deferred until May 2020, with the understanding that Thomas would refrain from new criminal conduct.

The state has filed a motion, dated Dec. 20, to terminate the deferment and impose sentence, based off of probable cause associated with the recent incident. A hearing hasn't been set yet to review that matter.