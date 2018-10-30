Phillips woman sentenced for stealing $30,000 from camp

FARMINGTON - A Phillips woman was sentenced to six months in jail Monday, having previously pleaded guilty to stealing money from her workplace in Stetson Township.

Deborah Vitrano, 36 of Phillips, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by unauthorized taking, a Class B felony, and one count of forgery, a Class C felony, in Franklin County Superior Court in March. Sentencing was deferred at that time in order to allow Vitrano more time to collect money to repay the victim, Grant's Camps on Kennebago Lake.

State police began investigating after the owner of the business made an initial complaint. Six years prior to her arrest in June 2017, Vitrano was hired as a dish washer at Grant's Camps. She worked her way up to a manager position, eventually taking over some bookkeeping duties. She made out checks and withdrew funds from the account without permission. In some cases, checks were written using the owner's forged signature. The total value of the thefts was $30,000.

As part of the arranged plea, Vitrano was to be sentenced to three years in prison, with all but up to one year suspended, followed by three years of restitution. The state argued for the full year in prison, while the defense asked for a fully suspended sentence.

Justice Robert Mullen sentenced Vitrano to six months. Conditions of her probation include paying back the $30,000 and not returning to Grant's Camps.