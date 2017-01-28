Phoenix fall to Black Bears at home, 60-53

JAY - Maranacook High School (5-8) had the tall task of visiting Spruce Mountain High School (11-2) for their second meeting this season in boys basketball.

Spruce won the previous match when they visited Maranacook by a tight score of 52-51. The Phoenix have been flying high this season with an 11-1 record overall and a pristine 7-0 record at home, but found themselves getting all they could handle from the visiting Black Bears in what turned out to be an up and down affair.

Early on, the Black Bears forced the pace and patience of the home squad with a full court press that was undeniably an issue for the Phoenix.

The swarming defense from Maranacook made Spruce starters work harder, resulting in turnovers but even more impactful, a pace of play that the Phoenix could not maintain.

The first half was very competitive in score, despite Spruce Mountain having issues keeping Maranacook off the offensive glass.

Maranacook's Silas Mohlar (13) in particular assaulted the rim, giving his team second chance opportunities offensively and disrupting shots defensively in the paint. Coach Rob Schmidt of Maranacook elected to rest Mohlar for a chunk of the third quarter when Spruce went on their run.

Seniors Austin Darling and Noah Preble drove emphatically to the hoop with success in Mohlar's absence. Spruce saw their lead bloom to double digits in the third as the bellowing crowd could sense blood was in the water and thought Spruce was on their way to another home victory. With Mohlar still resting the Phoenix were able to drive to the rim and break down the Black Bear zone that had been somewhat successful in the first half.

Despite the lead through three quarters, the taxing full court press from Maranacook began to interrupt Spruce's energy and play making. Maranacook, with fresher legs in the fourth by consistently subbing, were able to continue the rampant pace which turned out to be a big difference maker for the Black Bears.

Through the fourth the Black Bears chipped away at the Phoenix and put the game in reach for Marancook. Down 50-47, Maranacook and Spruce traded three pointers on three straight possessions to knot the game up at 53 a piece. Spruce was unable to find their second wind at this point as Maranacook continued to sub more bodies.

Spruce's success against Maranacook's zone earlier in the game: driving into the lane and drawing defenders, became much more difficult with Spruce's starters playing so many minutes at such an insane pace. The Phoenix settled for outside shots to close out the game which played into Maranacook's hands. Spruce Mountain played admirably to the final whistle but committed foul after foul as their tanks ran dry in the final 70 seconds.

After being tied at 53 with 1:10 left on the clock, Maranacook scored the final seven points all from the stripe, while Spruce tried to answer from the perimeter. The Black Bear strategy of a mad man's pace and substituting wisely was the difference maker late in what was an exciting, competitive game.

Spruce Mountain will look to rebound at Lincoln Academy on Saturday, Jan 28, with a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.