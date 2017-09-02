Photographic series BORDERLAND at Emery Art Center

FARMINGTON - The work of Alia Ali is not meant to make you feel comfortable. Hanging at the University of Maine at Farmington's Emery Art Center gallery, the photograph portraits of fifteen different people are meant to inspire difficult thought, address judgements and ignite the conversations you may tend to avoid.

The portraits provide no faces to study, with each individual completely concealed by shockingly colorful, intricate textiles. Multi-media artist, Ali, spent nine months learning the art of wrapping- a cultural process of precise folds. The subjects beneath the folds included a broad range of ages, genders, nationalities and other characteristics the human race chooses to identify with.

"The textiles become props for discovering culture. With no names, no "I" association, we have to use the shapes, forms and geometry to work towards our own answers, rather than just listening to what we are being told or seeing what comes up on a Google image search," Ali said at the opening reception Friday night.

The exhibit, entitled BORDERLAND, pushes the audience to wonder who might be beneath the fabric, and brings an autonomy to those underneath that is otherwise difficult to achieve. The artist used fabrics from 11 different regions of the world to complete the project, but describes the people photographed as "undocumented" characters- their identities cloaked by the texture, colors and patterns of the fabrics. She attributes inspiration for the piece to statements made by President Donald Trump.

"BODERLAND was inspired by the aggressive push to block access, coupled with a strong nationalistic phenomenon taking precedence over providing security and refuge for those in greatest need," Ali writes in the exhibit's introduction. "Who is on the other side of the fabric questions the very nature of belonging and interrogates the binary of home and exile."

The exhibit will hang until November 13. More information on Alia Ali can found here.