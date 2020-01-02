Photos from Farmington Fire Rescue’s appearance in the Rose Bowl Parade

PASADENA, Calif. - Two members of Farmington Fire Rescue traveled to California this week, participating in the annual Rose Bowl Parade at the invitation of the Maine Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s organization.

Longtime Rebekah’s member, Michele Trynor of South Portland, organized the trip after learning that the national organization was sponsoring a float - decorated as a giant fire truck - recognizing first responders. Trynor was able to gather enough funds from the organization members to not only help support the float, but also secure a coveted position on the float for a rider from Maine, and to cover all travel expenses for the three of them to attend.

Acting Fire Chief Tim Hardy chose Stephan Bunker and Patty Cormier to represent the department. Both members, as well as Trynor, traveled to California and helped put the final touches on the float and observe the judging prior to the parade. Cormier actually got to ride on the float during the parade, while Bunker and Trynor watched from a special reserved grandstand, along with dignitaries from the many state chapters.