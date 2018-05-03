Pickleball for a cause, in memory of Mike Monahan

FARMINGTON - On Friday, April 27, the Farmington Recreation Department held its first annual “Open Mike Night” pickleball scramble in memory of the wonderful Mike Monahan, who recently passed away.

Mike was an integral part of our community and a frequent visitor to the Parks and Recreation Department. After talking with our pickleball crew here at the Community Center and chatting with the family, we decided to honor Mike by holding a free pickleball tournament where friends could laugh and play and make donations to United Way to be distributed to local food pantries in Mike’s name.

Why pickleball? Mike Monahan is actually credited with bringing pickleball to Farmington, and possibly most of Western Maine. The story tells that Mike was visiting his mother in a retirement community Virginia when he first picked up the sport years ago. After returning to Farmington, he came into the Community Center to give Former Director Steve Schible and current Director Matt Foster a quote on a sign they were having done by him and his company, Signworks. While Mike was in he couldn’t stop talking about pickleball and telling Schible and Foster how they needed to get it going at the Community Center. “It’s the next big thing!” He said, “You gotta try it!”

Anyone who knew Mike could tell you he was a pretty charismatic and convincing fella. Schible and Foster soon started a new program called Baby Boomers Night Out, a program specifically for seniors to come in and play games and socialize. While there were several options for seniors on those nights, Mike was right, the big hit was pickleball. Soon that’s all they were doing.

Soon, people of all generations started playing the sport. You could come in two nights a week to play in our Frontier Pickleball Program. Pickleball court lines were soon painted down on the tennis courts, folks were renting out the gymnasium and playing until midnight (Ahem, Milad!) just because they couldn’t get enough of this crazy, fun, new game! We even have several community members who have progressed their skills enough to find their names listed in state and national tournaments all over the country. Here at the Community Center we have gone from 2 nights a week to a schedule time slot every day and an occasional weekend rental. It is one of the very first things we mention when new people visit the Community Center asking for activities to do around town. All this started by Mike Monahan and his fun-loving, goofy self, convincing the Recreation Department they HAD to try something.

The Open Mike Night tournament was a culmination of people who loved Mike and the wonderful sport that now brings so many of us together each and every week. There were 32 participants and several others who just came to watch and support and help out with what they could. Three hundred and fifty dollars were raised in Mike’s name to be donated to local food pantries United Way and their Director, Lisa Laflin, who attended the event, had this to say;

“Mike Monahan was a fixture in the Greater Farmington community, a lover of pickleball, and a friend of United Way. We are pleased that a pickleball scramble was organized by the Farmington Community Center to honor Mike and raise funds for area food pantries. United Way will distribute these funds and maximize the impact.”

You can find Mike’s beautiful work all over town, all over the Community Center, and our parks. Signworks was the go to for any work the Parks Department could solicit him for. Not to mention, it usually meant we got a visit from Mike himself, though it was pretty easy to find him down at the Hippach Field Tennis Courts any time the sun was shining. The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department was devastated by the loss of Mike Monahan,and is so grateful for the turnout and support people gave to this tournament that will now become a yearly event we look forward to in celebrating the life and legacy of a dear friend.

Thank you to all those who attended, played, cheered, and helped us with our first tournament. Thank you to United Way, for pairing with us and giving us the opportunity to give back a little in the name of someone who gave back a lot. And finally, thank you to Sam Monahan and the rest of his beautiful family for attending and being so incredibly kind and wonderful, and allowing us to put on this event and heal a little, laugh a lot, and play a sport that started with such a wonderful human.

Please feel free to stop by the Community Center or our tennis courts on a sunny day, pick up a paddle and smile for a minute remembering a man who made everyone laugh, brought our Community a little closer, and made our days a lot brighter. We guarantee it’s what he would love to see.

RIP Mike Monahan. 1949 - 2018