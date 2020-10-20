Pine Tree Poultry prepares for the holidays

NEW SHARON - Roughly 1,700 turkeys will be processed in the next few weeks as Pine Tree Poultry prepares for the upcoming holiday season. Owner Tim Henderson said holiday birds represent a little more than half of their overall numbers in a year.

Tim and his wife Pauline, both generational farmers, took over the poultry business five years ago. After major renovations, a new name, and several new outbuildings, Pauline said they needed every bit of five years to get to the point of success they are now at. The pandemic, according to Pauline, has been the final boost they needed.

"It's been very positive for us actually. With shortages in the grocery stores, a lot of people turned toward local food," she said.

In addition to turkeys and chickens, the Hendersons offer beef and a selection of vegetables in the summertime, though most are used for their pre-made pot pies and empanadas. All of their product sales have been on the rise, and will likely continue through the fall, Pauline said. Her team of employees usually commit to a four-day push to get everything done and ready for Thanksgiving.

"It's stressful, but fun. We have a good staff, and they always look forward to the challenge of trying to get it done faster every year," she said.

The Hendersons live just down the road from the Mile Hill Road farm. When the day old chicks are delivered each spring, Pauline said Tim can often be found driving over in the middle of the night to check on them. All of the birds are kept in open-air barns, where they have adequate protection from the elements, and the many predators that occupy rural Maine.

"It's just too big of a financial risk to keep them outside," Tim said.

When they first bought the farm, moving up from Massachusetts, they attempted to let the birds run free. Within five days they had lost 10.

"They're comfortable in there," Tim said. "And they're our only income."

The turkeys are a mix of Heritage Broad Breasted Whites and Reds. Keeping them indoors also makes for more tender meat, and reduces the risk of disease. The birds range in size from 17 pounds to 35 pounds, to please the wide variety of customers' needs, Tim said.

"There's always that one customer who wants the biggest bird we've got," he said. "We try to keep everybody happy."

Tim, Pauline and their son, do everything from raise the chicks, to butcher and process the birds.

"There's a dignified way to treat the birds. The animal needs respect from start to finish," Tim said.

For more information about Pine Tree Poultry, or to order your holiday bird, click here.