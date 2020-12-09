Pixelle mill announces permanent shut down of third machine

JAY - Since the massive springtime explosion that paused production for eight days, Pixelle Specialty Solutions has been rethinking its strategic plan. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the idled machine, which was used to produce commodity grade paper, will remain idle and the digester that ruptured in April will not be rebuilt. The announcement solidifies the layoffs of roughly 177 employees who have been let go in the months following the explosion.

The two other machines will continue to produce specialty papers using pulp sourced from other mills in Maine, the press release stated. The mill will continue to employee 250 people, full time and is reportedly planning to establish $1 million in funding for job training for displaced workers.

“We are committed to providing support to our dedicated employees who lost their jobs as a result of the digester rupture, and we hope that the training assistance we are announcing today will prove valuable in relaunching their careers," Chief Executive Officer Timothy Hess said.

Governor Janet Mills commented on the announcement saying that it is "another blow to Maine's vital forest products sector". Mills said her administration will also be putting in efforts to help those impacted by the decision, by way of unemployment and transition services.

"We will work harder than ever to stabilize and diversify our critical forest products industry and expand and strengthen markets for the forest products supply chain and the Maine people it employs," Mills stated.