Pizza and burgers to move into former Uno Mas residence

FARMINGTON - A new liquor license was granted by the board to a business moving into the former home of Uno Mas at 103 Narrow Gauge Square.

Mary Jane's Slice of Heaven will sell pizza, hamburgers and other food items along with a full bar. Owner Mary Ellis Jamison said she has been in the restaurant business for a number of years and plans to provide some items that aren't offered elsewhere in town. Jamison is planning to open after the new year.

The Farmington Police Department were given approval to accept a bid for a 1985 Dresser Loader in the amount of $13,553. The loader is not currently being used by the town. The money will be used to purchase two used cruisers that will come fully equipped.