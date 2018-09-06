Plane crash reported in Wyman Township

WYMAN TOWNSHIP - A small plane has reportedly crashed on or near Bigelow Mountain, with two occupants now hiking to meet first responders.

According to information released by Stephen McCausland, the spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around 11 a.m. this morning. State police and Maine Game Wardens are responding to the scene, which is in Wyman Township, part of the Unorganized Territory north of Carrabassett.

Two occupants of the plane have reportedly received minor injuries in the crash and are now walking along a trail to meet first responders.

More information on this story will be reported when it becomes available.