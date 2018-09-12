Planning Board continues discussion of NextEra project proposal

FARMINGTON - Continuing a discussion that started last month, planning board members reviewed information regarding a proposed $110 million solar power project.

The board met recently for a walk through of the potential site- a 490 acre spread off Route 2 owned by Bussie York of Sandy River Farms. The site spans four designated areas: a section south of Route 2, which will include some panels as well as a temporary site to stage construction equipment; a collection of panels and associated equipment in pasture lands north of Route 2; another section in the wooded area further off Route 2; and a final section off the Horn Hill Road on the other side of Beales Brook. The project would be the biggest in the state, producing 77 megawatt of energy connecting to Central Maine Power.

After expressing concern at the prior meeting, board members were pleased with the information that NextEra came back with, mostly regarding the eventual decommissioning of the project and the proximity of the project to property owners in Stanwood Park Circle.

"I feel like you heard our concerns and responded," Board member Gloria McGraw said.

The life expectancy of the project is roughly 40 years. While the cells can last that long, NextEra Project Manager Liz Peyton said, their efficiency begins to degrade before that point. Whether the cells would be replaced prior to the 40-year mark or not would be the result of a cost-benefit analysis. A $2.3 million decommission bond would be taken out by the company to meet the town's ordinance requirements, Peyton said, with that bond to provide for the removal of the 300,000 panels and returning of the land to the pre-construction level. Code Enforcement Officer Steven Kaiser said the town would have to rely on experts to asses whether the decommission bond is a fair deal for the town or not.

Peyton reported that in response to concern from Stanwood Park residents, NextEra is in the process of formulating visual simulations of how the project would look from the neighborhood. If the visual impact is still judged to be great, Peyton said NextEra would take extra steps to minimize that impact even further.

The specific site is a 13-acre area that would contain roughly 8,000 panels. Peyton said engineers are looking at the possibility of tightening up their spread to then be pushed back further from the residential area. The solution is a tricky one, she said, due to flood plains in the area and requirements from the Department of Environmental Protection.

"We need to satisfy the DEP requirements and the feasibility of the design first, and after that there are ways to optimize the visual impact," she said.

Currently the project is awaiting final permits from the DEP which are expected to be approved by the end of the year. In the meantime, Peyton said, the company will be working with the public to make sure the project is compatible with the town. A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15 in the basement of the Municipal Building at 6 p.m.