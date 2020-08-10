Planning Board member retires after 22 years

FARMINGTON - Longtime Planning Board member Donna Tracy retired recently after serving on the board for 22 years.

Tracy started out working in the Town Office before running for a seat on the Planning Board. She said she's always been interested in town politics and was specifically interested in keeping up to date with what was going on. In recent years, Tracy said the growth of the marijuana and the solar industries brought big changes to board's usual list of tasks.

"The times are changing and you just gotta change to go with the times," Tracy said. "It's been an excellent group to work with right straight through."

Tracy will turn 85 years old next month, and expects that her days living on her farm won't change much. Though the decision to leave the board was a difficult one, Tracy said she wanted to open the seat up for someone younger to get involved.

"I kinda miss going down for meetings. I've always loved my town, and I've always wanted to see it go in the right direction," Tracy said.