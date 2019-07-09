Planning Board revokes support of WMHO relocation

FARMINGTON - A heated meeting, both physically and emotionally, stretched well past 9 p.m. last night as the Planning Board and roughly 150 people discussed the future home of Western Maine Homeless Outreach.

The shelter, which currently operates out of the basement of Living Waters Assembly of God on Route 2, was seeking approval from the board to move into the Holman House, owned by Old South Congregational Church. Their lease has been extended by Living Waters several times, but they are in need of a new location. The board approved the request last month, categorizing the shelter as a ‘group home’ in order to comply with town ordinances. The town has no regulations when it comes to placement of shelters, therefore the board was advised by Town Attorney Amanda Meader to find the best possible fit. This is standard practice when there is a lack of fitting regulation, she said.

Since that meeting, property owners John and Jen Moore who abut the Holman House, sought legal counsel to address the matter. A public hearing was scheduled to revisit the topic which resulted in roughly two hours of debate and comment, including three approved overtime sessions.

“We feel like it needs to go into a different location. There needs to be a homeless shelter, there’s no question about that, but there are a lot of reservations both privately and publicly about that specific location. There has to be a balance. A balance between business and what we need for the homeless. I think we can reach that balance,” Moore said to the audience.

More than 15 people stood to share their thoughts, many in favor of the move. Those that supported the idea said that it seemed like a good fit and that they would happily welcome the shelter as their neighbor in town. They said they felt the location would be a good distance to schools, the community center and other resources, and that it could allow for an easier connection for volunteerism with the college. Those that spoke against the decision noted the limited hours of the shelter- they close doors during the day- and that they were worried that would increase loitering in town and potentially increase police activity.

"We've been open for six years. You don't think they're already in downtown Farmington? That's where they're going, that's where the resources are...There is a lot of stigma attached to homelessness, whatever everyone is thinking that's negative is what everyone is thinking. And that's not the case," WMHO Coordinator Andrew Parlin said.

Former Town Attorney Frank Underkuffler pointed out that the ordinance for that zone does require a “group home” to be licensed by the state, which WMHO is not. Director of Operations at WMHO Bobbie Jo Wheeler said that no such license exists, but that they are fully registered with the Maine Housing Authority and have to comply to those standards.

"It's natural to be sympathetic towards persons experiencing homelessness...It is also natural to be sympathetic when a local popular church is backing the project. But it is your duty as board members, as it is mine as a citizen, to put your personal sympathies and feelings aside. An approval cannot be granted or denied based on who is applying for it or who would benefit from it," Underkuffler said.

The board voted to revoke their June 9 vote, essentially killing the application.

Moore offered to chair a finance committee to help the shelter find a different, better suited location. WMHO staff and Moore will meet later this week to discuss the project.

"The good thing that came out of this is that John invited us to come together and find a new location. We wasted a lot of time and money, but sometimes that's what you have to do. Now we can look forward to a place where we can really expand," Living Waters Pastor Steve Bracy said.