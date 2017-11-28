Planning for the 3rd annual Family Style Christmas Dinner underway

WILTON - For the third year, members of the 3C Society will be hosting a Christmas day dinner with the intent of bringing the community together for a fun and festive event.

The dinner began as a public thank you from Knowlton Corner Farm for the community's support after a fire destroyed much of their barn. Since then the dinner has evolved into a public way to greet neighbors, find companionship and begin a new tradition.

"Everyone is welcome. It's not just for people in need, but for people who might be home alone on the holidays, or for families who just want to do something different," event organizer and 3C society member Arleen Masselli said.

The dinner is from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Christmas day at the Harnden Masonic Hall in Wilton. The hall has donated their space for the event for the last two years. A traditional Christmas meal will be served with ham, squash, potatoes and lots of pies. Reservations are required by Dec. 22 and can be made by calling 778-6520.

The 3C Society was started by Masselli along with two other women as a way to give back to the community. The three Cs stand for caring, compassion and community. The new committee has already organized an Adapted Paint Night for K-5 students in the life skills program, which was a huge success, and have plans in the work for a dance for the deaf.