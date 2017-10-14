Plans in the works for an all-hazards training facility

FARMINGTON - An initiative for an all-hazards training facility is underway that local public safety officials say could provide a much needed resource for departments across the state.

The initial planning phase for the facility has been approved by Regional School District 9 board members as well as the town's Planning Board and the Department of Environmental Protection. The building would be located adjacent to Mt. Blue Campus, in the woods near the water tower.

A planning committee consisting of local public safety personnel, as well as representatives from Mt. Blue Campus and Congressmen Bruce Poliquin's office say that everything is in place except for the funds for the actual building. Most federal grants that would cover supplies, utilities and equipment won't provide money for the actual brick and mortar.

"We're hoping that there is a person out there who wants to jump on board. Someone who might tell us who to contact, or who wants to donate the money with a dedication in their name," Chief of Fire Department Terry Bell said.

Bell, along with the chief of police Jack Peck, both say there is a high need for this kind of training space not only in this area, but throughout the state. There are only seven statewide training sites for firefighting and even less for law enforcement. In addition, the site would be utilized daily by students in the firefighting program at the Foster Career and Technical Education Center.

"Some of it is about what we can't do here and some of it is about what we do here that drives other people nuts," Firefighting instructor John Churchill said.

Currently students in the program practice their skills on the pavement outside of their classroom- dodging other students to the best of their ability, while simultaneously filling the second floor windows with smoke or exhaust from the trucks. With a fully established training facility in their backyard, students could practice real life scenarios without bothering their peers.

"Real life training is the best way to do it. It's imperative to our program to have this facility. We all see the need," Peck said.

The next committee meeting is open to the public and will be held Oct. 30 at 3:30 p.m. in the Franklin County Adult Education conference room. Residents, especially those who work in public safety, are encouraged to bring their ideas to the table.