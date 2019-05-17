Plans progress for Western Maine Public Safety Training Facility

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen gave approval Tuesday night for Town Manager Richard Davis to sign a lease agreement between Regional School Unit 9 and the town, representing the Farmington Fire Department.

The agreement will be one of the first official steps toward the establishment of the Western Maine Public Safety Training Facility, which will be located on a piece of RSU9 property near Mt. Blue High School.

"This is a pretty interesting cooperative agreement between a school district and a municipality," selectman Stephen Bunker commented.

Local public safety officials have said the facility is a much needed resource, not just locally but across the state. There are only seven statewide training sites for firefighting and even less for law enforcement. In addition, the site would be utilized daily by students in the firefighting program at the Foster Career and Technical Education Center.

"The fire service is hurting for personnel. In order to get trained people you have to have the facility to train them. With our high school program it would really be a big help," Fire Chief Terry Bell said.

Currently students in the fire program at FTCEC practice their skills on the pavement outside of their classroom- dodging other students to the best of their ability, while simultaneously filling the second floor windows with smoke or exhaust from the trucks. With a fully established training facility in their backyard, students could practice real life scenarios without bothering their peers.

A planning committee consisting of local public safety personnel as well as representatives from Mt. Blue Campus have received several donations for the project, and are waiting to hear back from a grant application submitted to the state.