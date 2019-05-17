Plans progress for Western Maine Public Safety Training Facility
FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen gave approval Tuesday night for Town Manager Richard Davis to sign a lease agreement between Regional School Unit 9 and the town, representing the Farmington Fire Department.
The agreement will be one of the first official steps toward the establishment of the Western Maine Public Safety Training Facility, which will be located on a piece of RSU9 property near Mt. Blue High School.
"This is a pretty interesting cooperative agreement between a school district and a municipality," selectman Stephen Bunker commented.
Local public safety officials have said the facility is a much needed resource, not just locally but across the state. There are only seven statewide training sites for firefighting and even less for law enforcement. In addition, the site would be utilized daily by students in the firefighting program at the Foster Career and Technical Education Center.
"The fire service is hurting for personnel. In order to get trained people you have to have the facility to train them. With our high school program it would really be a big help," Fire Chief Terry Bell said.
Currently students in the fire program at FTCEC practice their skills on the pavement outside of their classroom- dodging other students to the best of their ability, while simultaneously filling the second floor windows with smoke or exhaust from the trucks. With a fully established training facility in their backyard, students could practice real life scenarios without bothering their peers.
A planning committee consisting of local public safety personnel as well as representatives from Mt. Blue Campus have received several donations for the project, and are waiting to hear back from a grant application submitted to the state.
This is a VERY positive move for protection services in the Greater Franklin County area. The Foster Tech Firefighter program has been training firefighters since 2001 and I am proud to be a part of a wonderful program for our towns and the firefighting students.
We are fortunate to be a part of Mt Blue Campus and indeed we are in a beautiful school with some very nice resources. We also deal with some limitations and numerous conflicts. When I see pictures of this training site and imagine the firefighter class doing daily drills just away from the school and out of sight with safe proper resources, I can't help but be amazed at the opportunity.
Foster Tech started the first firefighter program at a high school level and has continued to provide worthwhile cooperative programming for the local fire departments as well as the students, many of whom have gone on to enjoy excellent and worthwhile career opportunities. This project is another step in helping our school provide educational opportunities to students who will in turn help their communities.
I personally thank the Farmington Board of Selectmen as well as the Farmington Fire Department, the Mount Blue Regional School District, and the dozens of supporting Fire Departments, Police Departments, Fire and Police Chiefs, and many many people who are helping to make this happen. This has really been a community project and the community will truly gain from their efforts.
