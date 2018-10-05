Play Museum aims for spring opening

WILTON - Despite a series of setbacks that have delayed construction of the Western Maine Play Museum, the business is expected to open March 2019 according to Upright Framework's Joshua Wojcik.

Wojcik and Project Manager Patrick Hopkins have been committed to the construction of the museum since the donation of the 561 Main St. home in 2014- a commitment that Wojcik described to the select board as a "passion project" rather than a money maker.

"We've done everything we can to help this project get to the point it's at...we're still not done trying to help," Wojcik said.

Some of the delays have occurred due to positive reasons, according to Wojcik. The museum has been awarded several grants along the way that have required certain stipulations for construction and have shifted the project in certain ways, he said.

An award of $157,000 through the North Border Regional Grant was received in August of last year, allowing the museum to move forward with upgrades to the water line. The upgrades are required for safety reasons and will need to involve the opening of Main Street, Wojcik said.

"We're very much back on the job and we're going to do everything we can to get it going as soon as possible," he said.

Board members will be holding an informational meeting for the public to hear updates and ask questions on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held upstairs at Calzolaio Pasta Co. and community members are encouraged to attend.