Plenty of late fall activity

Snow Bunting in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
American Tree Sparrow in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Blue Jay in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
The piebald, its sibling, and other family members have been visiting our backyard for months (and picking from our garden!). (Photo by Greg Williams)
Taken this week on my way to work. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
November skies. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
Sunrise on my way to work. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell)
Wells beach in the fall. (Photo by Linda Rungi)
Great Blue Heron, reflection on ice, Abbott Park, UMF in Farmington. Photo by Steve Muise)
Great Blue Heron, reflection on ice 2, Abbott Park, UMF in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Snow buntings in flight in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Flock of Snow buntings (sometimes called Snowflakes) in the November grass in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
“Brace yourself, this isn’t a tree!” Red-bellied Woodpecker in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
A flock of Bohemian Waxwings in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Bohemian Waxwing, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Stone, ice, and water - Abbott Park in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Immature male Pine Grosbeak, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Immature male Pine Grosbeak 2, Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)
Immature male Pine Grosbeak, crushing the fruit to get just the seeds in Farmington. (Photo by Steve Muise)