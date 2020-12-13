Plenty of mid-December activity

A tufted titmouse having no problem in a rain shower in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A black-capped chickadee taking a holiday pose in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A bobcat on the prowl in Stratton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
This bobcat finally noticed me and jumped a snow bank, although it just had to take another look! In Stratton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Is that an alligator in the pond? lol (Photo by Linda Rungi)
Canada geese at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Female pileated woodpecker in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Blue jay in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Northern shrike at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Frozen over big in Maine looks like the frozen tundra in Siberia when I traveled there by sled and jeep. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Morning sunrise signals a mixed wintery day. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Gulls scratching through the ice for a morsel to eat. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Tis' the season and Little Red's been extremely busy adding holiday cheer to his neighborhood. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
He double checks to be sure everything is just right. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
He found a perfect spot for his bell. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Afterwards he checked to be sure it was hanging straight. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A close inspection was last on Little Red's list. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Before heading home, he discovered the meaning of slippery. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Then, Little Red called it a day and headed home. The End. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Blue jay shows off the holiday decor in the snack bar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Chickadee stopped by to enjoy the decorations. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Followed by Nuthatch. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Not to be left out, Titmouse came, too. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Lastly, Red-bellied Woodpecker came calling to see what all the excitement was about. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Red-bellied Woodpecker flew off after finding a treat in the snow. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Blue jay chose a snowy breakfast. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Getting bluejays to line up is much more difficult than herding cats. Many thanks to our feathered and furry friends who bring a bit of humor and joy to our daily lives. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Wow,wow,wow,as I think all your photos could never get any better they do!!!!!!! ,Amazing photos thank you ,Happy Holidays 🎄
Nice shot of the bobcat