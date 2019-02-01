Podcast features local missing person story

WILTON - Franklin County residents are well accustomed to seeing her picture- the grayscale face, pretty and young and haloed by a typical 80's hairdo- staring from telephone poles and community bulletin boards. Every so often the weather-worn picture is replaced by a new one, duct-taped to its post.

Kimberly Moreau has been missing since 1986 and her father, Richard, has never stopped replacing the poster with his young daughter's face on it.

"He is never going to give up. It's all he thinks about," Bernadette Pelletier-Couture said.

Pelletier-Couture is the author of a tri-weekly true crime podcast called Murderific. The Wilton resident researches and writes all of her shows before sharing the draft with a guest to add their own research.

"It's so much work. It takes up every second of my free time," she said.

She started Murderific last April, born from an interest in crime and a curiosity about the world of podcasts. Pelletier-Couture tries to find stories that haven't seen much spotlight and from there she begins to research. The research, she said, is the most time consuming.

"I just wanted to try it for fun and now it's an obsession. It's been getting more and more followers, so I can't stop now," she said.

Pelletier-Couture's Kimberly Moreau story just reached more than 20,000 downloads. The locally-famous story has caught the interest of listeners, intrigued by the details of the poster they've always seen.

Kimberly Moreau is one of the oldest cold cases in the state. The investigation is still active after 32 years, although Kimberly was officially declared dead in 1993 according to Pelletier-Couture's podcast. She was last seen on Main Street in Jay on the night of May 10, 1986.

"The [Maine State] police say it's still a very active investigation. Which is all because of her father's determination," Pelletier-Couture said.

The case still gets numerous tips even after all these years.

If you have any information regarding Kimberly Moreau's whereabouts, please contact the Maine State Police Missing Persons Unit at 1-207-743-8282 or 1-800-THE-LOST.

