Poland Springs employees provide helping hand

POLAND SPRING – Poland Spring employees working at the company’s Poland, Hollis and Kingfield bottling facilities helped spread holiday cheer throughout their communities this holiday season by supporting efforts to aid local families in need.

“Each year, our team of dedicated employees go above and beyond to support local charities in their communities that help families have a brighter holiday season,” said Heather Printup, Community Relations Manager, Poland Spring. “Our employees don’t do this because they have to; they do this because they understand the importance of giving back and being a good neighbor.”

At the company’s bottling plant in Poland, employees donated a total of 42 turkeys to the Lifesprings program, the Poland Food Pantry, and the Gray Food Pantry. The facility also fulfilled the Christmas wishes of seven children from their local regional school unit through their Giving Tree program.

In southern Maine, the Hollis facility donated 114 turkeys to the Hollis Food Pantry, hosted a food drive to donate to the Hollis Baptist Church and helped three local families through their Giving Tree program.

At Poland Spring’s facility in Kingfield, employees provided food to a local elderly housing program and delivered holiday gifts to families in need from Kingfield Elementary School. The facility also donated to support the new ball field in the Town of Kingfield.

“At our company, we treat everyone like family, and I know our culture motivates employees to help others in times of need,” said Printup. “All of their efforts will go a long way in making this holiday season better for many in need around our great state.”

Since 2000, Poland Spring has invested more than $7 million in community giving through our Good Neighbor Grant Program to support schools, local non-profits, fire and rescue, environmental conservation, and many other local and statewide causes. In 2016 alone, Poland Spring contributed nearly $475,000 to 115 separate community organizations and donated thousands of cases of water. Holiday giving has consistently been a part of Poland Spring’s community philanthropy.