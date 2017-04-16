Polar bear plunge raises money for poverty

LIVERMORE - A group of eight advocates showed their dedication to the fight against poverty Saturday morning by jumping in an ice-filled Brettun's Pond.

Those who participated in the plunge collected more than $500 in donated money from friends, family and community members to sponsor their jump, with all proceeds benefiting the Bridging Communities Project. The project will focus on connecting community members with their neighbors who may be living in poverty and facing challenges.

It will provide in depth training on understanding and connecting with those living in poverty, and give them the tools to help neighbors gain access to the resources available.

"I have six kids at home, so I didn't have the money to donate. Instead I decided to jump," Josh Perkins of Livermore Falls said.

Perkins collected money from family and friends, including Smitty's Tree Work, and braved the icy waters to show his support of the cause. Joining him were local educators, including Spruce Mountain Elementary School Principal Chris Hollingsworth and RSU 9 Superintendent Tom Ward, along with several other community members.

"The community really showed up and rallied," SMES guidance counselor Jennifer Stone said.

A training will be held for anyone interested in working with the Bridging Communities Project on May 4 and 11 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Following the training, a meet and greet will be organized to connect "navigators" with their "neighbor."

"If you can be a friend, you can be a navigator. It only takes one person," Stone said.

For more information on the program contact Andrea Richards at Healthy Community Coalition at 779-2435 or amrichards@fchn.org.