Police association gifts new bike to Farmington resident

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Police Benevolent Association offered a helping hand after a collision at Oakes Street and Temple Road last week destroyed a local man's only mode of transportation: his bicycle.

Farmington resident Larry Chilvers was reportedly riding his bicycle on the morning of March 31 when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver, a 48-year-old Strong woman, told police that she did not see Chilvers crossing the street as she headed north on the Town Farm Road.

Chilvers was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital where he was treated for lacerations on his face, according to Farmington Police Department Chief Jack Peck. No charges were filed as a result of the incident.

The bicycle, Chilvers' only mode of transportation, was destroyed in the accident. Chilvers is an employee of Walmart and rides his bike daily to and from work.

"We decided as a group to gift him a new one," Peck said.

The Farmington Police Benevolent Association bought Chilvers a new bicycle which they gave to him recently, much to his surprise.