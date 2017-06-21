Police: Juvenile responsible for stolen vehicle spree arrested in Waldo County

FARMINGTON - A New Hampshire juvenile faces nine charges out of Franklin County following last night's arrest by the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.

According to Farmington Police Det. Marc Bowering, a 14-year-old juvenile has been charged by the FPD and Franklin County Sheriff's Office with aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony, as well as eight misdemeanors: three counts of unauthorized use of property, two counts of failing to stop for officers, two counts of driving to endanger and one count of operating without a license.

Additional charges have also been filed in Waldo County, relating to several unrelated burglaries the juvenile is alleged to have participated in. According to Bowering, he is also suspected in the stealing of several vehicles in New Hampshire and possibly Vermont.

In Franklin County, law enforcement's involvement with the individual began in the early-morning hours of Monday, June 19, when police attempted to stop a speeding vehicle with New Hampshire plates on Main Street in the early-morning hours. That vehicle led law enforcement on an intermittent chase north on Route 27, until it was discovered in a ditch in New Vineyard. The vehicle had been reported stolen from New Hampshire Sunday.

The operator of a tow truck, driving back toward Farmington with the abandoned vehicle, saw lights down an embankment at the intersection of the New Vineyard Road and Fairbanks Road. Those lights belonged to a second, abandoned vehicle which had apparently left the roadway, become airborne and flipped onto its roof. That vehicle was totaled in the crash.

A third vehicle was then located on Temple Road in Farmington. That vehicle, which suffered no damage, had been taken from a residence on Barlen Street, near where the second vehicle had crashed. Although canine tracks at the scene were not successful, police quickly developed a suspect.

In addition to being a suspect in a number of Waldo County burglaries, the juvenile is also believed to have been involved in multiple stolen car cases out of New Hampshire and Vermont.