Police say fire at Farmington Falls store was arson

FARMINGTON -Wearing their reflective emergency vests, investigators with the state Fire Marshal's Office joined Farmington Fire Rescue and police department personnel in Farmington Falls Tuesday, handing out fliers to drivers passing along Route 156 and the Croswell Road. Behind them was the boarded-up Falls General Store, closed since a fire badly damaged the building last Tuesday.

The fire, investigators told passing motorists, had been arson.

The informational checkpoint was scheduled to take place exactly one week after the fire and at a similar time - local firefighters first responded to the scene at 10:59 p.m. on April 4. The fire spread up the side of the store, damaging walls on the first and second floors and in the basement.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, which temporarily closed the Falls General Store, located at 176 Croswell Street. The co-owners of the business and residents of the apartment above the store, Dan Searles and Lori Perry, were on vacation and not home at the time of the blaze.

Approximately 35 firefighters with seven local crews fought the fire, getting it under control within an hour. Investigators were at the building the next day and a week later, Sgt. Joel Davis of the State Fire Marshal's Office publicly announced they believed the cause had been arson. Investigators know where and how the fire started, Davis said, although that information is not being released at this time.

Investigators hoped that Tuesday's checkpoint would provide an opportunity to speak with some drivers that might have been in the area at the same time and day last week. Members of the local fire and police departments were also at the scene, directing motorists and handing out fliers.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone traveling in the area of the fire during the evening hours of April 4, or anyone with information relating to the fire.

"The investigating agencies value the assistance from citizens," the flier reads, "and we welcome your assistance to solve this crime."

The State Fire Marshal Office maintains a hot line at (888) 870-6162. Other contact numbers include Franklin County dispatch at 778-6140 for Farmington police, or Central Maine Regional Communications Center at 624-7076. Tips or information should be referred to senior investigator Stewart Jacobs or investigators Kenneth MacMaster or Jeremy Damren.