Local police seeking Massachusetts man wanted for murder

WILTON - Police are currently looking for a man on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted List in the area of Walker Hill Road and Route 2.

Residents have been asked to lock their doors and remove keys from vehicles by the Wilton Police Department, through a Facebook post made by the department. People have also been asked to bring their dogs inside, as a police K-9 is working in the area.

Derell D. Guy is on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted List on charges relating to an alleged murder and armed robbery that took place in Lynn, Mass. in early January 2020. Per the state police, a warrant was issued out of the Lynn District Court for Guy after an investigation into the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.

On the state police wanted poster, Guy is described as being 34-years-old, 6-foot, 1-inch in height and 175 lbs. He is described as being of Black ethnicity, with black hair and brown eyes.

In the WPD Facebook post, Guy is described as wearing a blue t-shirt with Bud Lite shorts. WPD and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are actively searching for Guy in the area of Walker Hill Road and Route 2.