Police warn of IRS scam targeting residents

FARMINGTON - Local police are warning residents of a recurring scam targeting local area residents over the past couple of days, in which individuals purporting to represent the IRS demand money.

A variation of a long-running series of scams, the calls vary from an “IRS debt” to “serious allegations” made against the receivers of the calls. The phone number appears on the caller ID as a New York number, however, when called it is answered by individuals with heavy foreign accents, according to police.

When this scam first appeared in the Spring of 2016, receivers of the calls were advised to call U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office fraud hotline at (855) 303-9470. For more information, visit www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/spoofing-and-caller-id.

At this time, Farmington police are not aware of anyone that has been defrauded by these calls. Police want to remind the public to be safe with their personal information and never give out dates of birth or Social Security information to anyone over the phone.